Air India expands key international routes for summer 2025 - Check details

The airline will bolster its operations across the United Kingdom, Europe, Far East Asia, and Africa to enhance connectivity for travellers

Air India
Air India (Company Image)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Air India has announced increasing the flight frequencies for its Northern Summer schedule, effective March 30, 2025. The airline will be introducing additional frequencies on several key international routes while also advancing its fleet modernisation efforts, according to an official statement from the airline. 
 
The airline will bolster its operations across the UK, Europe, Far East Asia, and Africa to enhance connectivity for travellers.

United Kingdom:

 
Delhi-London Heathrow: +3 flights, increasing to 24x weekly (A350-900 and upgraded B787-9)
 
Amritsar-Birmingham: 4x weekly (previously 3x)
 
Amritsar-London Gatwick: 4x weekly (previously 3x)
 
Ahmedabad-London Gatwick: 5x weekly (previously 3x)
 

Europe:

 
Delhi-Zurich: 5x weekly (previously 4x)

Delhi-Vienna: 4x weekly (previously 3x)
 

Far East Asia:

 
Delhi-Seoul (Incheon): 5x weekly (previously 4x)
 
Delhi-Hong Kong: Aircraft upgrade from A321 to B787 Dreamliner on 7x weekly flights
 

Africa:

 
Delhi-Nairobi: 4x weekly (previously 3x)
 
Fleet modernisation and temporary route suspensions
 
Air India’s fleet retrofit programme is on track, with all narrow-body aircraft expected to be upgraded by mid-2025. The first refurbished Boeing 787, equipped with new seats and entertainment systems, will begin operations in April and re-enter full service by October 2025. Additionally, the airline aims to introduce 2-3 upgraded B787s per month until all 27 legacy aircraft are modernised.
 
However, due to production constraints at its seat supplier, the Boeing 777 retrofit programme, originally scheduled for 2025, will now begin in early 2026. Meanwhile, Air India will implement interim interior enhancements for the B777 fleet throughout 2025.
 
As a result of temporary fleet reductions, the airline will suspend Mumbai-Melbourne service from March 30 to September 13, 2025 and Kochi-London Gatwick service indefinitely from March 30, 2025. 
 
However, despite these suspensions, Air India will continue operating 12 weekly flights to London Gatwick from Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Goa.
First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

