Hi-Tech Pipes announces scale up plans, aims 1 mn tonne production by FY25

Hi-Tech Pipes on Monday announced plans to scale up its annual production capacity to 10 lakh tonne by 2024-25.

At present, the company has five manufacturing units with an installed capacity of 5.80 lakh tonne per annum.

"Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd aims for 1 million tonnes capacity by FY25," the company said in a statement.

It also announced commissioning of its Sanand unit-II Phase-1 at Gujarat and establishment of new greenfield unit-III at Sikandrabad (UP) and Sanand Unit-II Phase-2.

With the latest manufacturing technology and equipment, the company's focus will be on manufacturing of value-added products with proportion in excess of 50 per cent, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Kumar Bansal said.

The Sanand Unit-ll project is equipped for manufacturing of high-end pipes for solar trackers.

The company's manufacturing plants are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.