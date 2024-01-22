Home / Industry / Auto / BNC Motors plans to expand dealership network to over 300 outlets this year

BNC Motors plans to expand dealership network to over 300 outlets this year

The company further said that it plans to launch two more products this year, including a scooter and a bike

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Electric bike maker BNC Motors on Monday said it plans to expand its dealership network to over 300 outlets this year.

It also said that around 90 of these outlets will be set up in north India, mainly across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

The company further said that it plans to launch two more products this year, including a scooter and a bike.

The electric bike maker currently has 10 dealerships.

As part of the plans for accelerating national growth with a strategic expansion, BNC Motors plans to add over 300 dealerships in its networks in India by this year, the company said.

Of this, close to 90 new outlets are planned for northern part of India, mainly in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, it said.

"Our increased focus on expansion into north India is a response to the growing demand and inquiries from customers who want to experience the BNC quality," said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO of BNC Motors.

After six months of focused efforts in southern states, the company is looking to strengthen its presence and take its products closer to the customers across the country, he added.

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

