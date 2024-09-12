EaseMyTrip launches ScanMyTrip, a first-of-its-kind travel platform on ONDC

Online travel tech platform in India, EaseMyTrip.com has introduced ScanMyTrip.com, the country’s first travel marketplace of its kind, the company said in a press release.

It has also become the first OTA (Online Travel Agency) to both offer and purchase travel services through the ONDC Network. ScanMyTrip.com will serve as a platform where OTAs, MSMEs, travel agents, and homestays can list services such as flights, hotels, and accommodations on the ONDC Network, expanding their reach within the digital marketplace, the press release said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With EaseMyTrip’s collaboration with the ONDC Network, businesses in the travel and tourism sector can benefit from the digital infrastructure provided by ONDC. This partnership enables even small-scale service providers to access a larger customer base.

The press release further stated that ScanMyTrip.com streamlines the onboarding process, making it simpler for businesses to engage with travellers and thrive in the competitive online marketplace.

EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie said, “We are very excited to build India’s first technology that will bring us one step closer to solving fundamental challenges of thousands of travel service providers. By integrating ScanMyTrip.com with ONDC Network, we are ensuring that every travel service provider in the ecosystem, from homestays to MSMEs, has the opportunity to thrive in a competitive digital market.”

He further said that the company aims to offer advanced digital tools to businesses of all sizes, supporting their growth and enabling them to expand their customer base.

Thampy Koshy, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) at ONDC said, “EaseMyTrip joining the ONDC network is a pivotal moment in our mission to build a more inclusive and transparent travel ecosystem.”

He further said, “This will not only enhance opportunities for MSMEs and small homestays, it will also help in bringing in an equitable marketplace for all participants and foster healthy competition. This is in line with our mission to streamline and democratise the travel experience and thereby the overall e-commerce for everyone.”

Earlier this year, EaseMyTrip entered into a Letter of Intent with ONDC at the “ONDC Startup Mahotsav”, signalling its participation in the digital transformation ONDC is driving within the ecommerce space. This collaboration underscores EaseMyTrip’s dedication to promoting inclusive development and delivering innovative digital solutions to the travel and tourism sector, the press release said.