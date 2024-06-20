Home / Companies / News / Hinduja Group planning to raise Rs 7,300 cr to partly fund RCap buy

Hinduja Group planning to raise Rs 7,300 cr to partly fund RCap buy

It has mandated Barclays Plc and 360 ONE as arrangers and underwriters for the issuance, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private

hinduja rcap buy
Illustration
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Saikat Das

India’s Hinduja Group is planning to raise about Rs 7,300 crore ($873 million) via two rupee bond offerings to partly fund its acquisition of Reliance Capital, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
It has mandated Barclays Plc and 360 ONE as arrangers and underwriters for the issuance, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The arrangers started the syndication process last week to seek investors and the deal will likely be closed within a month, they said. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


This puts a lid on months of speculation on how the group will fund its acquisition of Reliance Capital, a local financial services firm once controlled by Anil Ambani, younger brother of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. 

Private credit funds are in talks with the arrangers to subscribe to the bonds, according to one of the people familiar. 

Representatives from the Hinduja Group, Barclays and 360 ONE didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comments.

Also Read

Kirloksar Brothers hits new high on strong earnings; zooms 108% in 3 months

Irdai raises concern over Hinduja Group-led IIHL's bid for Reliance Capital

Hinduja nears Rs 4,000 cr borrowing deal for Reliance Capital acquisition

Loan scam case: Supreme Court cancels bail granted to Wadhawan brothers

NCLT approves Hinduja firm IndusInd's resolution plan for Reliance Capital

Hinduja Group starts bond sale process to fund buying Reliance Capital

Vedanta Group biggest wealth creator in FY25; adds over Rs 2.2 trn in mcap

Dee Development Engineers IPO subscribed 8.99 times on Day 2 of offer

Sula Vineyards aims for double-digit growth aided by premiumisation shift

North East SFB to increase fixed deposit rate by 50 bps to 9.25%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Hinduja GroupHinduja brothersReliance Capital

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story