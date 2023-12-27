Home / Companies / News / Hinduja Renewables bags 140-MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Hinduja Renewables bags 140-MW solar project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

The contract is part of the Solar Tender Phase -XXII issued by GUVNL for selection of solar power developers for setting up 500 MW Solar Power Projects anywhere in India

With this achievement, Hinduja Renewables will operate with a capacity of over 1.5 GW in the country in the coming few years, the company believes. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hinduja Renewables on Wednesday announced that it bagged a 140-MW solar power project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

The contract is part of the Solar Tender Phase -XXII issued by GUVNL for selection of solar power developers for setting up 500 MW Solar Power Projects anywhere in India, a company statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the statement, the Hinduja Renewables was one of the four winning developers under this tender which saw participation from leading independent power producers.

Hinduja Renewables has won a bid to set up 140-MW solar power capacity in a tender issued by GUVNL at a tariff rate of Rs 2.64/kWh, it stated.

This has a potential to increase to 280 MW as GUVNL may allow an additional capacity of 140 MW by exercising the green shoe option.

Sumit Pandey, CEO of Hinduja Renewables, said in the statement, "This is a welcome addition to the recent tenders we have won this year across different central and state tenders such as NHPC and GUVNL. With this achievement, Hinduja Renewables will operate with a capacity of over 1.5 GW in the country in the coming few years.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG

Borosil Renewables net profit grows to Rs 30 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

Biological E develops next gen XBB1.5 variant Covid vax, awaits clearance

Suzlon bags two wind energy orders from Mahindra Susten, nordic energy firm

Future Enterprises RP invite bids for insurance biz, apparel making units

Mahadev app owner detained in Dubai; ED may file fresh charge sheet

Kansai Nerolac Paints to sell Mumbai land to Runwal Group for Rs 726 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hinduja Grouprenewable energy sectorsolar projects

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story