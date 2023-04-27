Home / Companies / News / Hinduja's offer to infuse Rs 300 cr more in Reliance General Insurance

Hinduja's offer to infuse Rs 300 cr more in Reliance General Insurance

Group's total bid increases to Rs 10,000 cr, will strengthen its presence in finance services if it wins Reliance Capital race

Dev Chatterjee
Premium
Hinduja's offer to infuse Rs 300 cr more in Reliance General Insurance

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
The Hinduja group has offered to invest an additional Rs 300 crore in Reliance General Insurance, which is a unit of Reliance Capital and requires urgent cash infusion to maintain its solvency levels.
Hinduja-owned IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), in a second auction on Wednesday, made the highest bid of Rs 9,650 crore for Reliance Capital. Reliance General Insurance had sought Rs 600 crore of urgent fund infusion from lenders in December last year to meet solvency requirements of the insurance regulator, IRDA. The lenders earlier rejected the call for fund infusion from their kitty, passing on the burden for the general insurance firm to the incoming investor.
While Hindujas have offered to invest Rs 300 crore in Reliance Capital, the bid amount of Rs 9,650 crore will go to lenders who had lent Rs 24,000 crore to the bankrupt company. The Committee of Creditors (COC) of Reliance Capital will on Friday hold a meeting where

Topics :Hinduja GroupReliance InsuranceIRDAAUM

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

