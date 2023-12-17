Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train Tamil Nadu women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train Tamil Nadu women on banking services

Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages has unveiled a digital literacy programme in the state aimed at training women on the fundamentals of banking services.

As part of the programme, around 3,000 women from Tamil Nadu would be trained under its national initiative to reach 25,000 women across the country.

The financial and digital literacy training programme would encompass fundamentals of banking basics, account opening process, UPI training, a company statement here said.

Beneficiaries would be grouped based on their interests, needs, and existing digital and financial literacy levels.

The training will adopt a classroom-based format conducted at identified locations.

"At Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages our commitment to positively impact our community extends beyond refreshing beverages. The financial and digital literacy progamme in Tamil Nadu is a testament to our dedication to fostering change," said HCCB Chief Public Affairs, communications and Sustainability Officer, Himanshu Priyadarshi.

"This initiative embodies our belief that empowerment is the key to building resilient communities and driving long-term socio-economic progress," he added.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan recently launched the scheme in the city in the presence of senior government and company officials.

The digital literacy component would include concepts like mobile banking, digital market linkage, cyber safety, and security, the statement added.

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

