Hindustan Power to invest Rs 620 cr in solar, battery projects in Assam

The investment will drive the development of a 100 MW solar power plant alongside a battery energy storage system

solar panel
The company said it will invest Rs 500 crore for the solar plant. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
Hindustan Power has signed an agreement with the Assam government to invest Rs 620 crore to set up solar and battery storage projects.

The investment will drive the development of a 100 MW solar power plant alongside a battery energy storage system, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company said it will invest Rs 500 crore for the solar plant and another Rs 120 crore for the battery storage facility.

"Hindustan Power was the first company to develop a large solar power plant in Assam in 2016, and the company remains committed to driving the state's journey of growth in the new era of renewable energy," the company's chairman Ratul Puri said.

Hindustan Power is an independent power producer with a global portfolio of renewable and transitional electricity generation assets.

Topics :Hindustan Powersolar energybattery technology

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

