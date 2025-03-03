Ikea begins online delivery in Delhi-NCR, nine other North Indian cities

Seven years after entering the Indian market, Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has launched its online delivery service in the Delhi-NCR region, with sales commencing on March 1.

The company has also expanded its online ordering and delivery service to nine satellite cities across North India, including Agra, Prayagraj, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Varanasi. Customers in these cities can now explore and shop from the Ikea range online via its website, app, and Shop by Phone service.

“My heart is full of joy and excitement as we announce our entry into the North of India. This is a critical piece in our journey in the country, and we at Ikea aim to be the No. 1 retailer in India’s largest home furnishings market,” said Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer, Ikea India, in a LinkedIn post.

Ikea said in a statement that customers will be able to access assembly, installation, and remote design services as part of its offering.

Hybrid model and future store openings

Ikea will follow its hybrid omni-channel model, focusing on online sales before launching physical stores. According to media reports, the company plans to open its Gurugram centre in 2026 and the Noida store in 2028. The company is also likely to deploy 50 electric vehicles for deliveries in Delhi-NCR.

“Close to 100,000 customers from Delhi-NCR are already part of our Ikea family members’ community in India, and this milestone only helps us bring the omni-channel Ikea experience closer to them,” the company said.

Ikea began its physical retail journey in India in 2018, opening its first store in Hyderabad. Since then, it has launched blue box stores in Navi Mumbai (2020), Mumbai (2021), and Bengaluru (2022).