Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output drops to 252,000 tonnes in Jul-Sept qtr

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Monday said its production of mined metal dropped marginally by one per cent to 2,52,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd's (HZL) mined metal production was 2,55,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

"Mined metal production in the second quarter at 252kt, marginally down YoY and two per cent down sequentially mainly due to lower ore production at Rampura Agucha & Kayad mine partly offset by better overall metal grades," HZL said in a filing to BSE.

The company's refined metal output in the second quarter at 2,41,000 tonnes, dropped by two per cent over the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

"Integrated zinc production at 185kt, down 2 per cent as compared to 2QFY23 and down 12 per cent sequentially.

"Refined lead production at 57kt, flat as compared to 2QFY23 and up 12 per cent sequentially on account of pyro plant operations on Lead mode during this quarter," the filing said.

The company's wind power generation for the second quarter at 157 million units (MU) was up 27 per cent from the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Hindustan Zinc is the country's largest and world's second largest integrated zinc producer.

HZL is a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited which owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company while the government owns a 29.5 per cent stake.