Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Toyota Motor plans to invest $500 mn in electric air taxi company

Toyota Motor plans to invest $500 mn in electric air taxi company

The Japanese automaker's new funding is on top of $394 million in prior investments it made in Joby and is part of a strategic alliance on commercial manufacturing

Toyota, Toyota logo
The investment will be made in the form of cash for common stock, with the first tranche set to close later in 2024 and the second next year. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Toyota Motor said Wednesday it will invest another $500 million in Joby Aviation to support certification and commercial production of Joby's electric air taxi.
 
The Japanese automaker's new funding is on top of $394 million in prior investments it made in Joby and is part of a strategic alliance on commercial manufacturing. The investment will be made in the form of cash for common stock, with the first tranche set to close later in 2024 and the second next year.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Joby said it continues to make key progress towards commercialization and certification and recently broke ground on an expanded facility in California. "We share Joby's view that sustainable flight will be central to alleviating today's persistent mobility challenges," said Toyota Motor North America CEO Ted Ogawa.
 
Toyota engineers are working side-by-side with the Joby team in California and last year the two companies signed a loterm agreement for Toyota to supply key powertrain and other components for Joby aircraft.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Opposition to Toyota's Chairman Akio Toyoda spreads among big shareholders

Japan's Toyota Motor slashes 2026 global EV output plans by a third

Japan to give up to $2.4 bn in new support for EV battery production

Hybrid cars, Suzuki tie-up drive up Toyota Kirloskar profit 3x in FY24

Toyota posts 35% YoY rise in total wholesale at 30,879 units in Aug

Topics :Toyota MotorToyota taxiElectric Vehicles

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story