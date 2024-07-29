Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc to explore avenues of zinc applications in batteries: Hebbar

Hindustan Zinc to explore avenues of zinc applications in batteries: Hebbar

The company will explore avenues of zinc applications in batteries alongside its focus on volume enhancement, reduction in cost of production and creating value for stakeholders

Hindustan Zinc
Zinc presents a safe, stable and credible opportunity to replace lithium in batteries.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday said it is committed to being future-ready and will explore new avenues of zinc applications in batteries.

The company will explore avenues of zinc applications in batteries alongside its focus on volume enhancement, reduction in cost of production and creating value for stakeholders, Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hindustan Zinc Ltd in its efforts to support the ongoing global energy transition and thrust on emerging clean tech, will explore new avenues of zinc applications in batteries, the statement added.

"With the world undergoing an energy transition, developing climate-friendly technologies will be highly mineral intensive, and the metals and mining sector will have a big role to play to support this transition.

"At Hindustan Zinc, we are committed to being future-ready and augmenting the supply of critical minerals, for India and for the world," she said.
 

According to Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra, while lithium batteries are currently in focus, lack of domestic availability of lithium and safety of lithium batteries are key challenges for the global energy transition.

Zinc presents a safe, stable and credible opportunity to replace lithium in batteries, Misra added.

More From This Section

PwC India, Microsoft India ink agreement to strengthen cybersecurity

Power Grid planning Rs 40,000 cr undersea interconnection with Middle East

Adani Energy Solutions looks to divest Dahanu unit to Adani Power

After Air India, Vistara announces VRS scheme for permanent ground staff

Govt puts privatisation of Container Corporation of India on backburner

Hindustan Zinc with one of largest product portfolios in the zinc, lead, silver segment is constantly exploring new avenues for applications that support the ongoing global energy transition.

The company is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HZL market cap up nearly 477 times to Rs 2.8 trn, says Chairperson Hebbar

About 30% of GenAI projects to shut down after PoC stage by 2025: Gartner

Indian Bank Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 41% to Rs 2,403 crore

Airtel begins re-farming mid-band spectrum to meet growth in 5G traffic

HPCL Q1 result: PAT down 90% at Rs 633.94 cr as refining, fuel margin fall

Topics :HZLHindustan ZincZincBattery makers

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story