HZL market cap up nearly 477 times to Rs 2.8 trn, says Chairperson Hebbar

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday said its market capitalisation grew by nearly 477 times to reach about Rs 2.8 trillion from Rs 600 crore two decades ago.

Speaking during the 58th Annual General Meeting on Monday, the company's Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said Hindustan Zinc's market capitalisation at about Rs 2.8 trillion is the highest among all metal and mining peers in the country.

"This marks a growth of nearly 477 times in market capitalisation from a mere Rs 600 crore two decades ago," she said.

In FY24, she said, the company achieved significant improvements in its operational efficiencies and saw a remarkable reduction in the cost of production.