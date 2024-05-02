Home / Companies / News / HMSI domestic sales jump 42% to 481,046 units in April, exports up 67%

HMSI domestic sales jump 42% to 481,046 units in April, exports up 67%

Exports increased 67 per cent to 60,900 units last month from 36,458 units in April last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement

The total sales rose to 5,41,946 units last month against 3,74,747 units a year ago, it added. (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday reported a 42 per cent year-on-year jump in domestic wholesales at 4,81,046 units in April.

The two-wheeler major had dispatched 3,38.289 units to its dealers in the year-ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Exports increased 67 per cent to 60,900 units last month from 36,458 units in April last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

The total sales rose to 5,41,946 units last month against 3,74,747 units a year ago, it added.

Also Read

HMSI reports 81% surge in domestic sales at 358,151 units in March

Honda Motors commences work for new warehouse facility in Karnataka

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sales up 20% to 4,47,849 units in Nov

Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details here

HMSI recalls GL1800 Gold Wing, CBR1000RR units to fix faulty fuel pumps

IEX overall trade volume rises 14% to 9,044 million units in April

Moody's tops quarterly profit estimates on back of strong product demand

Wipro to implement Independent Health's medicare prescription payment plan

Embassy Group sales bookings up 85% to Rs 2,250 cr on better housing demand

Morgan Stanley PE, India Life Sciences Fund inject Rs 1,000 cr into Maiva

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HMSIautomobile salesbikesMotorbikes

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story