HMSI domestic sales jump 42% to 481,046 units in April, exports up 67%

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday reported a 42 per cent year-on-year jump in domestic wholesales at 4,81,046 units in April.

The two-wheeler major had dispatched 3,38.289 units to its dealers in the year-ago.

Exports increased 67 per cent to 60,900 units last month from 36,458 units in April last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

The total sales rose to 5,41,946 units last month against 3,74,747 units a year ago, it added.