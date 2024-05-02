Home / Companies / News / Wipro to implement Independent Health's medicare prescription payment plan

Wipro to implement Independent Health's medicare prescription payment plan

Wipro's medicare prescription payment plan platform will streamline prescription payments

Photo: Bloomberg
Ruby Sharma
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT major Wipro on Thursday announced that the company has been selected by Independent Health, Western New York’s only 5-Star Rated Medicare Advantage Plan, to implement Wipro’s Medicare Prescription Payment Plan platform (MPPP360) for the upcoming open enrolment period.

The Medicare Prescription Payment Plan will start in 2025. The plan will allow enrollees to make capped monthly payments for out-of-pocket prescription drugs, amongst other changes. The new law aims to improve access to affordable treatments and strengthen Medicare.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The company, in the exchange filing, said that Wipro’s MPPP360 platform will assist Independent Health in streamlining the payment process to seamlessly integrate these new provisions, simplifying prescription cost management for Medicare recipients in Western New York.


Narayan Iyer, vice president, healthcare, Wipro Limited, said, “We are excited to introduce our Medicare Prescription Payment Plan360 platform, better known as MPPP360, to Western New York. This project exemplifies our dedication to transforming the Medicare landscape through innovative technology solutions.”

He further added, “Together with Independent Health, we are committed to enhancing efficiency and convenience for beneficiaries, thereby elevating their healthcare journey.”

“Independent Health prides itself on being a leading, highly rated Medicare Advantage plan. With the forthcoming changes to Medicare Part D, and the pharmaceutical industry’s continued escalation of prescription drug pricing, we want to make sure our members can afford their medications. It is important that our members have access to their medications and take them as prescribed to maintain their health and well-being,” said Dawn Odrzywolski, vice president, Medicare programs, Independent Health.

“This prescription drug payment program complements our efforts to provide our members with innovative solutions to meet their varying healthcare needs, which in turn supports our efforts in achieving our industry-leading 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for three consecutive years,” he said.

Also Read

MD 'meow meow' drug worth over Rs 2,000 crore uncovered in Delhi, Pune

Breaking Bad: What's behind so many meth lab busts in Greater Noida?

Q3FY24 preview: Profit seen flat for HCLTech, Wipro's may drop 11% YoY

Cipla receives approval from drug regulator CDSCO for UTI drug

Wipro Q3FY24 result: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 2,694 cr, dividend declared

Embassy Group sales bookings up 85% to Rs 2,250 cr on better housing demand

Morgan Stanley PE, India Life Sciences Fund inject Rs 1,000 cr into Maiva

Reliance Industries starts trading US oil setting Brent benchmark

Fin inclusion, digital growth to drive momentum: Airtel Payments Bank CEO

Go First planes need parts; lessors to take longer to fly them out of India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :WiproIndian healthcaremedical costs

First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story