Home / Companies / News / Homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies to float IPO on July 17

Homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies to float IPO on July 17

The initial share sale of homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies India will open on July 17 for public subscription

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 206 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 85 lakh equity shares by promoters.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The initial share sale of homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies India will open on July 17 for public subscription.

The three-day Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on July 20 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on July 14, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 206 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 85 lakh equity shares by promoters.

Those selling shares in the OFS are Sanjay Lodha, Vivek Lodha, Navin Lodha, Niraj Lodha and Ashoka Bajaj Automobiles LLP.

Proceeds of the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 32.77 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure, Rs 128.02 crore to support long-term working capital, Rs 22.5 crore for debt payment, besides, general corporate purposes.

Delhi NCR-based Netweb Technologies is one of the country's leading high-end computing solutions providers. It is one of the few original equipment manufacturers in the country and is a recipient of production-linked incentives schemes of Government of India.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Post-IPO, the equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE. 

Also Read

Nova Agri, Netweb Tech India, EMS get Sebi's approval to float IPO

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Tata Steel joins LeadIT to drive net-zero industry transformation

Saya Group to invest Rs 100 cr to build 336 apartments in Noida Extension

Merged HDFC Bank: New entity will have market capitalisation of Rs 12.5 trn

Hindalco Industries board approves proposal to sell land for Rs 595 cr

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh to inject Rs 500 crore in struggling airline

Topics :IPOCompanies

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story