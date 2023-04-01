Honda Cars reports 2% increase in domestic sales to 6,692 units in March

Honda Cars India on Saturday said its domestic sales increased by 2 per cent to 6,692 units in March.

The company had dispatched 6,589 units to dealers in March 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

Exports stood at 3,189 units last month as compared with 2,243 units in March 2022, it added.

The company said its domestic wholesales rose 7 per cent to 91,418 units last fiscal, as compared with 85,609 units in FY22.

The automaker exported a total of 22,722 units during 2022-23 as compared with 19,401 units in 2021-22, registering 17 per cent growth, it added.

"The company has achieved a domestic sales growth of 7 per cent, driven by the strong and positive sales momentum of our models, specifically the Amaze and City," Honda Cars India Director, Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said.

Despite the persistent challenges posed by the global chip shortage and its impact on production volumes, the Indian automobile industry has had one of its strongest years in terms of sales, he noted.

"We believe that India holds significant potential and anticipate even greater demand in the years ahead," Murata said.