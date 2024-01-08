Honda expands capacity to 1.97 mn units in scooter-only plant in Gujarat

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday inaugurated a third assembly line in the company’s largest scooter-only plant in Vithlapur, Gujarat. The third line that would add an annual capacity of 650,000 units will take the total capacity of the facility to 1.97 million units per annum.

Prior to this expansion, the plant had a capacity to produce 1.3 million units a year of scooter models like the Activa, Dio, Activa 125, Dio 125, etc.

HMSI’s Gujarat plant also has a dedicated engine line that serves as a base to manufacture global engines (for 250cc and above category two-wheelers) to serve the global demand, like Thailand, the United States, Europe, Japan, etc. India is one of the most important production bases for Honda globally in two-wheeler manufacturing capacity, the company said.

Tsutsumu Otani, President, Managing Director and CEO of HMSI, said, 'To serve customers more efficiently with speed, undertaking this capacity expansion plan will increase HMSI’s total annual production volumes significantly.'

HMSI also plans to increase the female workforce in the manufacturing area. 'The company has undertaken various initiatives to ensure the well-being of its female workforce, including infrastructure development like restrooms, crèche and even female security guards, medical staff and supervisors have been recruited,' the press statement said. The company did not wish to divulge further details.

The company is also actively working towards its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 at the Gujarat plant. It currently uses 75 per cent electrical power from renewable energy sources (wind and solar power), utilises rainwater harvesting and is a zero liquid discharge and zero waste to landfill manufacturing facility.

Currently, HMSI has four manufacturing plants in the country – Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithlapur (Gujarat).