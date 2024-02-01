Home / Industry / Auto / Ashok Leyland total vehicle sales decline by 7% to 15,939 units in January

The Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment volumes fell 7 per cent to 5,721 units in the reported month from 6,150 vehicles sold in January 2023, Ashok Leyland said

The company's total MHCV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) sales dipped 8 per cent to 14,899 units last month as against 16,198 vehicles a year ago
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said its total vehicle sales, including exports, declined 7 per cent to 15,939 units in January.

It had sold 17,200 units in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

The company's total MHCV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) sales dipped 8 per cent to 14,899 units last month as against 16,198 vehicles a year ago.

The Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment volumes fell 7 per cent to 5,721 units in the reported month from 6,150 vehicles sold in January 2023, Ashok Leyland said.

