House of Hiranandani to invest ₹500 cr for premium office tower in Andheri

House of Hiranandani has acquired a one-acre land parcel in Mumbai’s Andheri, where it plans to develop a premium commercial tower with an investment of ₹500 crore.

The upcoming project will offer a total leasable area of around 4 lakh square feet, with construction expected to begin within the next three to six months, subject to regulatory approvals.

Surendra Hiranandani, chairperson of the House of Hiranandani, said, “This investment is part of the company’s broader plan to strengthen its commercial footprint across Mumbai. Andheri East is strategically located near the Mumbai airport and offers seamless metro connectivity, positioning it as a prime growth corridor. We expect strong leasing traction and enduring long-term value from this development.”

Strong commercial presence in Andheri House of Hiranandani already has a presence in Andheri through office developments such as Lightbridge, Lighthall, and Fulcrum. Existing occupiers in these towers include Crisil, Skechers, WeWork, and Marriott Hotels, among others. According to Magicbricks, average sale prices for commercial office spaces in Andheri West hovered around ₹28,913 per sq ft in the third quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q3 2025), compared with ₹25,705 per sq ft in Q3 2024. Wider commercial portfolio The company also has a presence in the commercial space segment in Thane, and its total commercial portfolio spans 8.5 million sq ft.