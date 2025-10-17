Home / Companies / News / IIHL inducts Dubai-based Indian businessman Vachani to Board of Directors

IIHL inducts Dubai-based Indian businessman Vachani to Board of Directors

Kamal Vachani is the partner of the Dubai-based Al Maya Group with business interests across the retail sector

Board of directors, meetings
IIHL is the Mauritius-based platform, conceived and promoted by the Hinduja Family along with several hundred super high net worth individuals of the Indian diaspora
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:45 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL), the promoter of IndusInd Bank in India and the recently acquired IIHL Bank & Trust, Bahamas, in its recently concluded board meeting announced the induction of Kamal Vachani to its Board of Directors.

IIHL is the Mauritius-based platform, conceived and promoted by the Hinduja Family along with several hundred super high net worth individuals of the Indian diaspora.

Kamal Vachani is the partner of the Dubai-based Al Maya Group with business interests across the retail sector.

Speaking on his induction to the board, Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman, IIHL, stated, With his rich experience in UAE and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and a significant number of our shareholders there, they would be well represented by Kamal, as IIHL seeks to build and consolidate its footprint across several financial services and para banking sectors like insurance, asset management, securities, private wealth, etc to be a global financial powerhouse.

In line with its aspiration to create value for its global shareholders, IIHL has recently undertaken a series of strategic, value-accretive acquisitions to expand and complete its para-banking suite within the BFSI space.

These include the acquisitions of 100 per cent of Reliance Capital Ltd., along with its key subsidiaries and associates in insurance and securities, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance a joint venture with Nippon Life, managing assets of $4.3 billion, Reliance General Insurance Company a leading non-life insurer, with an AUM of $2.4 billion, Reliance Health Insurance Reliance Securities, 60 per cent stake in Invesco Asset Management Company's India business with an AUM of over $14.5 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tata Sons may seek similar relief from RBI as Shanghvi Finance: Lawyers

Eternal's net profit slumps 63% to ₹65 crore, revenue surges 183%

Air India Dreamliner faces a technical issue at Hong Kong airport

Vikram Solar Q2 net profit soars to ₹128 cr; order book hits 11.15 GW

A-I Express scaling up international ops from state capital: Kerala CM

Topics :Hinduja Groupboard of directorsDubai

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story