How Sebi fixed Rs 20-cr disgorgement in IndusInd Bank insider trading case

The market regulator on Wednesday asked five senior IndusInd Bank officials, including former deputy CEO Arun Khurana and former CEO Sumant Kathpalia, to disgorge around Rs 20 crore for alleged insider trading. Khurana has to disgorge Rs 14.4 crore, Kathpalia Rs 5.21 crore, and others amounts ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. Here’s how the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) arrived at these figures:

IndusInd Bank on March 10 disclosed losses in its derivative portfolio, estimating an adverse impact of 2.35 per cent of its net worth of around Rs 1,530 crore (as of December 2024). The bank’s stock fell 27.2 per cent the next day: from Rs 901 to Rs 656.

Sebi investigation

ALSO READ: Sebi bars IndusInd Bank's ex-CEO, 4 others from securities market Following the disclosure and stock crash, Sebi initiated a suo motu investigation to identify trades made with unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) related to the derivative losses. The regulator examined records from NSE, BSE, depositories, KPMG, and IndusInd Bank, focusing on the period from September 12, 2023 to March 10, 2025.

Why September 2023? Sebi’s probe revealed that following the Reserve Bank of India’s Master Direction (Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks) on September 12, 2023, IndusInd formed an inter-departmental team by September 26 to address derivative accounting issues. At the team’s first meeting on September 26, discrepancies in the accounting of derivative contracts were identified, prompting the bank to calculate unreported losses.

Who traded before the crash?

ALSO READ: NFRA gets IndusInd Bank complaint; in talks with RBI to avoid probe overlap Sebi identified individuals who were aware of the derivative loss discussions and traded IndusInd shares during the UPSI period. On December 4, 2023, Khurana sold 348,500 shares to net Rs 53 crore. Kathpalia sold 125,000 shares, earning Rs 19.2 crore. The three other individuals sold smaller quantities around the same time. Sebi noted that none of these individuals had submitted a trading plan for FY24 or FY25, which would have indicated pre-planned sales unrelated to UPSI.

Sebi, in a 32-page interim order, concluded that these individuals traded while aware of the UPSI, thereby avoiding significant losses. “It would be naive to assume the noticees traded routinely while discussions on discrepancies with a substantial financial impact were ongoing,” said the order.

Calculating disgorgement amount

Sebi calculated the disgorgement based on losses avoided due to the 27.2 per cent stock price drop post-disclosure. Had the individuals sold their shares after the UPSI became public, their proceeds would have been 27.165 per cent lower, the regulator has held. Thus, Sebi multiplied the number of shares sold by each individual by this percentage to determine the loss avoided, which formed the disgorgement amount.

ALSO READ: Looking into possible 'egregious violation' at IndusInd Bank: Sebi chief Khurana’s 348,500 shares sold for Rs 53 crore and 27.165 per cent of it comes to Rs 14.4 crore.

Kathpalia’s 125,000 shares sold for Rs 19.2 crore and 27.165 per cent of it comes to Rs 5.21 crore.

The smaller amounts for the other three individuals were similarly calculated