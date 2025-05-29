Snabbit raises $19 mn to expand on-demand home services across India

Snabbit, a fast-growing app that provides on-demand home services, has secured $19 million in a Series B funding round led by venture capital firm Lightspeed. Existing investors Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners also participated in the round.

With the new funding, Snabbit plans to expand its footprint across major Indian metropolitan areas and enter more than 200 micro-markets over the next nine months. The company is positioning itself to build what it describes as India’s first comprehensive operating system for rapid home services—driven by technology, reliability and a network of trained professionals.

ALSO READ: Quick-service app Snabbit raises $5.5 million led by Elevation Capital ‘At Snabbit, we’re leading the biggest disruption in Indian consumer internet today, fundamentally changing how households access regular services,’ said Aayush Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer, Snabbit. ‘While ride-hailing transformed mobility and e-commerce reshaped fashion, regular home services remained largely undigitised. With Snabbit, we’re solving for trust, quality and speed, all at the tap of a button. The need is universal, the category is massive, and we’re just getting started.’

The fresh capital comes just four months after Snabbit’s Series A raise, signalling strong investor confidence in the startup’s rapid growth and its potential to tap into an underpenetrated segment of India’s consumer internet market.

Founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, Snabbit seeks to bring digital structure to India’s largely informal home services sector—long a fragmented and underserved corner of the consumer economy. The startup’s hyperlocal model connects users with trained and verified service professionals in real time, aiming to streamline the delivery of high-frequency household services in urban areas.

Snabbit’s impact goes well beyond convenience for customers. At the heart of the platform are women who were once part of an unstructured, unstable ecosystem. ‘What makes this journey truly meaningful is the transformation in their lives,’ said Agarwal. ‘They now have Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, personal and family insurance, and steady monthly incomes. Once invisible and underpaid, they’re now trained, trusted and celebrated professionals. For customers, Snabbit is about quality and speed—for our Experts, it’s about dignity, stability and real upward mobility.’

Rahul Taneja, partner at Lightspeed, said Snabbit is transforming home services in India by bringing speed, structure and trust to a sector that has largely operated informally until now. ‘Aayush and the team are building a platform for urban households; a completely new category that will cater to the needs of millions,’ said Taneja.

Suvir Sujan, co-founder and managing director, Nexus Venture Partners, said Snabbit continues to execute with clarity and purpose in a space that’s long overdue for change. ‘They’ve taken a complex, hyperlocal problem and built a scalable, full-stack solution that delivers value to both consumers and professionals,’ said Sujan.

Speaking about the investment, Manish Advani, principal, Elevation Capital, said Snabbit’s hyperlocal model is cracking the code in one of India’s most complex and underserved categories. He said their rapid growth underscores both the scale of unmet demand and their ability to convert a trust-deficit sector into a seamless, on-demand experience. ‘We have deep conviction in Aayush and the team as they build the backbone infrastructure that will make quality home services routine, reliable and extremely convenient,’ said Advani.