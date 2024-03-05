How Shriram General Insurance Co's MD & CEO stays mentally, physically fit

In the last few years, the debate on worklife has swung between how much is healthy and how much is necessary. Should a workweek be 70-hour-long or is a four-day office routine more productive? Should we give work our all or seek work-life balance?

While there is no one right answer to these questions, the general consensus is that work and wellness have to go hand in hand. Incidents such as Zerodha Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath suffering a stroke only reiterate this reality.

In an email interview with Aathira Varier, Anil Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Shriram General Insurance Company, says prioritising health is non-negotiable. Edited excerpts:



Given your intense and demanding schedule, how do you maintain work-life balance and deal with stress?

Delegation is key. I empower my team to handle day-to-day operations, allowing me to focus on strategic initiatives and long-term goals. This balance ensures productivity without sacrificing personal time.

Prioritising health is non-negotiable. Regular exercise, healthy eating, and adequate rest are essential for sustaining energy and mental acuity amidst a demanding schedule. I make time for these activities to ensure peak performance.

Mindfulness practices help manage stress. I incorporate techniques like meditation and deep breathing into my routine to stay grounded and focused, even during high-pressure situations.

Having a strong support network is invaluable. I lean on trusted mentors, colleagues, and friends for guidance and perspective, fostering personal growth and resilience.





ALSO READ: India Inc's wellness mantra: Me time, music, walks and the power of a smile Ultimately, integrating personal values into business decisions drives a sense of purpose and fulfilment. By striking a balance between professional obligations and personal well-being, I lead with clarity, authenticity, and effectiveness.

What do you do specifically for your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing?

For my physical well-being, I maintain a disciplined routine that includes a brisk morning jog and dedicated sessions of yoga. Ensuring hydration is a top priority, so I make a conscious effort to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Additionally, I adhere to a nutrition-focused diet, rich in essential nutrients, to fuel my body and sustain energy levels.

Mentally, I recognise the importance of clarity and focus. To achieve this, I incorporate short meditative breaks into my schedule. These moments of mindfulness help me stay grounded and composed, even during hectic periods.

Emotionally, I prioritise self-care activities that bring joy and fulfilment. Whether it's spending quality time with family and friends or indulging in hobbies that I love, I make time for activities that nurture my emotional well-being and promote a sense of balance in my life.

And what are the things that you do not do for precisely this reason? It would be great if you could give some examples of how you incorporate wellness in your routine.

In nurturing a harmonious work-life culture, I embody the wisdom of setting clear boundaries and prioritising tasks thoughtfully. This approach not only guards against burnout but also inspires my team to embrace balance and well-being as integral to our success. By actively integrating wellness into my routine, I lead by example, demonstrating the transformative power of self-care. Through practices like regular exercise and mindfulness, I show that prioritising personal well-being enhances professional performance and fulfilment.

I advocate for technology detox periods, emphasising the importance of disconnecting to foster genuine connections and mental clarity. This practice not only boosts individual well-being but also cultivates a culture where presence and mindfulness are valued.