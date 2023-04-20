Home / Companies / News / How Tim Cook went about mixing business with pleasure on his India trip

Turned focus on non-iPhone Apple products in his engagements with sportspersons, artists, designers

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
If Apple chief Tim Cook’s Twitter timeline on his India visit is anything to go by, then one can safely say that he believes in mixing business with pleasure. Or even that, for Cook, leisure too is all about business.
When not welcoming excited crowds to the Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi or attending high-profile meetings, Cook was found engaging with creators, educationists and sportspersons. After each of these engagements, he tweeted about the experience, carefully positioning the Apple products in his tweets.
The products he focused on did not include the iPhone, which has already caught the imagination of Indians. Instead, what he put out there on his Twitter handle, which has 14 million followers, was the Apple Watch, the MacBook Pro and the iPad – products the company will need Indians to engage with more than they currently do.

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

