HP to sell refurbished PCs to retail customers, small businesses in India

HP, the international manufacturer, said on Thursday it will sell refurbished personal computers (PCs) to retail customers and small businesses in India via a subscription model managed by a company-certified partner.

India is the first market where the company is launching the initiative before expanding it to other regions in 2024.

Retail customers and small businesses will get refurbished HP PCs with the latest hardware for subscriptions lasting 6, 12 or 24 months. The model will initially focus on notebooks, with a vision to expand and diversify, said the company.

"Recognising the limited PC adoption in rural and smaller towns, we aim to transform this landscape. Our new initiative is a significant step in our ongoing mission to bring affordable technology to everyone. It's a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage," said Gurpreet Singh Brar, vice-president, HP India market.

"Students gain educational resources, small enterprises enhance productivity, and startups find a cost-effective tech solution, all contributing to a more digitally inclusive society. This programme underlines our dedication to serving the needs of a growing market, particularly in regions where access to PCs has been a challenge," he said.

HP's certified partner will source devices from enterprises and retail consumers and refurbish them according to company standards. Post-refurbishment, the partner will sell and provide post-sales support, including warranty.

Every HP-certified refurbished device undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process ranging from memory enhancements to storage expansions, tailored to individual preferences and requirements, before rigorous inspections to ensure optimal performance, the company said.

The refurbishment programme stems from HP's prior pilot initiatives, such as the redeployment of close to 20,000 devices per year for its workforce internally.

HP has set a goal to achieve 75 per cent circularity for products and packaging by 2030. The new programme will offer customers an "eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative through refurbished devices."