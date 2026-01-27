HPCL seeks Venezuelan crude to boost heavy oil processing at refineries

India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking Venezuelan crude for the first ‍time as the refiner ​plans to increase heavy oil processing in the new fiscal year starting April, Chairman Vikas Kaushal said on Tuesday.

Indian refiners are considering importing Venezuelan crude, which is being offered by Vitol and Trafigura under a US-mandated sale after Washington captured Venezuelan President ​Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.

"We are trying to build more flexibility in our system as we have two new facilities, so we can raise heavy crude processing," Kaushal told reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Energy Week conference, referring to its residue upgradation facility at Vizag and the Barmer refinery.