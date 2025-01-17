HSBC India gets RBI approval to open 20 new branches in 20 cities

HSBC India, the Indian arm of London-headquartered HSBC, said on Friday that it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to open 20 new branches across 20 cities. This comes nearly nine years after the bank decided to close 24 branches in 14 cities as part of a strategy to consolidate its network and shift more retail and wealth management business to the online channel. With the addition of 20 branches, HSBC India’s total branches in the country will go up to 46. Back in 2016, HSBC had 50 branches in the country before it decided to shut down 26 branches. The opening of new branches marks a clear shift in strategy for the London-headquartered bank.

The cities where HSBC India will open branches include Amritsar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Faridabad, Indore, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Patna, Rajkot, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam.

According to the bank, the new branches are in cities identified for their growing wealth pools, serving as additional touchpoints for affluent, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth clients with domestic and international wealth and banking needs.

“India is an important market for HSBC, and wealth in India is a focus,” said Sandeep Batra, head, international wealth and premier banking, HSBC India, adding that the bank is aiming to be the preferred international bank for India’s affluent and globally mobile Indians.

“These new branches will help drive our international wealth and premier banking proposition and build on our momentum with customers in India and our growing non-resident clientele around the world,” Batra said.

In an interview with Business Standard in November, Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India, had said: “At this juncture, if a bank wants to compete on scale, size, capabilities, and product range like a local private bank while retaining its international character in terms of governance, risk management, and technology, the market has room for only one bank to think like that, and HSBC India hopes to be that very big international bank.”

HSBC India is focused on India’s wealth market, with the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals alone set to grow by 50 per cent by 2028.

“Within India, people want high-quality, personalised banking services, and the demand for such services has exploded. However, the number of banks providing these services has decreased. So, the opportunities are growing, and the competition is shrinking. We are focusing heavily on wealth management, leveraging our global presence, and offering product propositions that allow people to engage with the world from India,” Dave said.