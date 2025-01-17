SBI Life Insurance Q3 results: Net profit rises 71% to Rs 551 crore

The insurer's VNB margin, a measure of profitability for life insurance companies, remained at 26.9 per cent in Q3 FY25

In Q3 FY25, the solvency ratio of SBI Life was posted at 204 per cent, compared to 209 per cent in the year-ago period. (File Image)