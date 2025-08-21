HUL appoints Niranjan Gupta as CFO-designate, effective September 1

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday announced the appointment of Niranjan Gupta as chief financial officer (CFO)-designate and member of the company’s management committee from September 1.

He will take over from Ritesh Tiwari as executive director, finance, and CFO of HUL from November 1, subject to necessary approvals. Tiwari has been appointed global head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and treasury at Unilever Plc from November 1 and will be based in London.

Gupta will report to Priya Nair, chief executive officer and managing director of HUL.

He began his career with HUL and has spent 20 years across several leadership roles.

“A seasoned business leader, Niranjan brings strong experience across finance, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, and strategic roles in diverse industries. Following his stint with HUL, he spent three years at Vedanta and then joined Hero MotoCorp in 2017 as CFO. He was subsequently elevated as CEO in 2023. Niranjan played a pivotal role in strengthening the financial health of their business, creating a long-term strategy, and establishing strategic partnerships, including a collaboration with Harley Davidson,” the company said in a release. Tiwari took over as executive director, finance, and CFO at the consumer goods major in 2021 and helped steer the company through the Covid pandemic. The release said he allocated capital in line with the company’s strategic priorities to drive competitive, volume-led growth amid volatile market conditions. He also recently oversaw the ice cream business demerger into Kwality Walls (India), paving the way for its independent listing, subject to regulatory approvals.