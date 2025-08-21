Home / Companies / News / Wipro to acquire Harman's digital arm for $375 mn in AI services push

Wipro to acquire Harman's digital arm for $375 mn in AI services push

Under the deal, more than 5,600 employees from the DTS unit across the Americas, Europe and Asia will move to Wipro once the transaction is completed by year-end

Wipro
Wipro(Photo: Shutterstock)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Wipro on Thursday announced that it will acquire the digital transformation solutions (DTS) division of US-based Harman for $375 million, aiming to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven engineering services portfolio.
 
Under the deal, more than 5,600 employees from the DTS unit across the Americas, Europe and Asia will move to Wipro once the transaction is completed by year-end, pending regulatory clearances.
 
Harman is widely recognised for audio brands such as JBL, Harman Kardon and Infinity.Wipro to acquire Harman’s digital arm for $375 mn in AI services push
 

Topics :WiproHarmanBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

