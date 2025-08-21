Wipro on Thursday announced that it will acquire the digital transformation solutions (DTS) division of US-based Harman for $375 million, aiming to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven engineering services portfolio.

Under the deal, more than 5,600 employees from the DTS unit across the Americas, Europe and Asia will move to Wipro once the transaction is completed by year-end, pending regulatory clearances.

Harman is widely recognised for audio brands such as JBL, Harman Kardon and Infinity.Wipro to acquire Harman’s digital arm for $375 mn in AI services push