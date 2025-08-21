Home / Companies / News / Vedanta board approves second interim dividend of ₹16 per share for FY26

Vedanta board approves second interim dividend of ₹16 per share for FY26

The company had earlier announced a dividend of ₹7 per share in June this year. The first dividend had led to an outflow of ₹2,737 crore

Vedanta
Vedanta had announced a total dividend of ₹43.50 per share in last financial year. (Image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved the second interim dividend of ₹16 per share for the current fiscal, amounting to an outgo of ₹6,256 crore.

The company had earlier announced a dividend of ₹7 per share in June this year. The first dividend had led to an outflow of ₹2,737 crore.

"The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd at its meeting held today...has considered and approved the second interim dividend of ₹16 per equity share on face value of Re 1 per equity share for financial year 2025-26 amounting to ₹6,256 crore," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The record date for the payment of dividend will be August 27, 2025, it said.

Vedanta had announced a total dividend of ₹43.50 per share in last financial year.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

