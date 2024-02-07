HUL to make key changes to its management committee, effective from April 1

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced key changes and appointments to its management committee and has appointed Shiva Krishnamurthy as Executive Director of its Foods and Refreshment division. It has also appointed Srinandan Sundaram as the Executive Director, Homecare, and will replace Deepak Subramanian. The current Executive Director of Homecare at the company will be moving on to a new role overseas.

The changes will be effective April 1, 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Krishnamurthy is currently Vice President, Foods and Beverages, South Asia, and joined HUL in 2000 and has built strong expertise in marketing.

“Shiva has successfully led Lifebuoy and Lux in Skin Cleansing in India, Radiant (Rin) innovation for homecare in South East Asia, and has been leading South Asia’s tea business since 2015,” HUL said in a release.

It added that under his leadership, the team galvanised HUL to be the market leader in tea in India by localising the product mix and building a strong innovation pipeline.

Sundaram, in his current role as Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment division at HUL, has successfully led the business, with tea having sustained its leadership in the category and competitive growth in the health foods drink business, which has been fully integrated into HUL during his tenure.

He has also established the foundation for strong growth in the foods business, with existing and new categories, and has led the acceleration of HUL’s agenda on regenerative agriculture and nutritional value in products, the owner of Horlicks said in its release.

Subramanian, as Executive Director Homecare, HUL, led the business to deliver strong results on topline and bottom line in both fabric care and home & hygiene categories, delivering robust volume growth and premiumisation.

Kartik Chandrasekhar, who was previously announced to join the HUL management committee as Executive Director, Personal Care, from April 1, has decided to move on from Unilever, and the company will make an appointment to fill the position in due course.

In the meanwhile, Madhusudhan Rao, currently the Executive Director, Beauty and Personal Care at the company, will continue to oversee the business in the interim.

Rohit Jawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HUL said, “Shiva is an astute marketeer with strong business acumen and is known to craft great brands. I am glad to welcome him to the HUL Leadership team and truly believe that his rich experience in Foods and Beverages will be of immense help to the business. Srinandan has been a part of the HUL Leadership for over seven years and has a strong track record in General Management, Customer Development, and Marketing. I am sure he will take the homecare business to new heights.”

Jawa added, “Deepak returned to HUL in 2022 and since then has delivered consistent results in homecare. Under his leadership, Surf excel crossed the $1 billion milestone. I wish him the very best for his next endeavour.”