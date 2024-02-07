Logistics firm V-Trans India Ltd targets Rs 3,000 cr turnover by 2026

Logistics firm V-Trans (India) on Thursday said it is targeting a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore by 2026.

The company also said it had outlined a comprehensive strategy focusing on surface transport and leveraging technology for sustainable profitability.

As part of the growth plan, the company said it will prioritize growth in its core competence area, surface transport, while also expanding its multimodal logistics operations, including air and road combinations.

In the full truckload (FTL) segment V-Trans aims to capitalise on the USD 120 billion market and look to capture a more significant share by enhancing its presence in this lucrative segment, it said.

Also, with 30 per cent of overall revenue coming from northern India, V-Trans will make substantial investments in expanding branches, warehouses, and infrastructure in this region, the company said, adding that it plans further expansions by opening new branches in tier 3 and 4 tier cities of eastern and western UP, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

The company also said it is expanding its third-party logistics operation under the V-Logis brand in the northern region, providing employment opportunities and world-class facilities.