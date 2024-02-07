Home / Companies / News / Logistics firm V-Trans India Ltd targets Rs 3,000 cr turnover by 2026

Logistics firm V-Trans India Ltd targets Rs 3,000 cr turnover by 2026

The company also said it had outlined a comprehensive strategy focusing on surface transport and leveraging technology for sustainable profitability

The company also said it is expanding its third-party logistics operation under the V-Logis brand in the northern region, providing employment opportunities and world-class facilities
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Logistics firm V-Trans (India) on Thursday said it is targeting a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore by 2026.

The company also said it had outlined a comprehensive strategy focusing on surface transport and leveraging technology for sustainable profitability.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As part of the growth plan, the company said it will prioritize growth in its core competence area, surface transport, while also expanding its multimodal logistics operations, including air and road combinations.

In the full truckload (FTL) segment V-Trans aims to capitalise on the USD 120 billion market and look to capture a more significant share by enhancing its presence in this lucrative segment, it said.

Also, with 30 per cent of overall revenue coming from northern India, V-Trans will make substantial investments in expanding branches, warehouses, and infrastructure in this region, the company said, adding that it plans further expansions by opening new branches in tier 3 and 4 tier cities of eastern and western UP, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

The company also said it is expanding its third-party logistics operation under the V-Logis brand in the northern region, providing employment opportunities and world-class facilities.

Also Read

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link not open to motorists, autos: Check traffic rules

PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest sea bridge today; details here

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: India's longest sea bridge project explained

Hours after opening, Atal Setu becomes picnic spot; 200+ motorists fined

CEVA Logistics to take controlling stake in Stellar Value Chain Solutions

Lenovo to expand manufacturing capacity, begin laptop exports in 2 years

GFCL EV to invest Rs 6,000 crore in indigenous EV battery supply chain

FTC dings Microsoft over Activision Blizzard's 1,900 jobs cuts in court

Fortis Healthcare Q3 results: Profit down 3.2%, revenue grows by 7.7%

ISPRL signs deal with Hindustan Petroleum to lease 300,000 MT space

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :logisticslogistics sectortransport

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story