Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Hyatt Hotels launches new luxury venue in Mumbai to boost banquet revenue

Hyatt Hotels launches new luxury venue in Mumbai to boost banquet revenue

The sluggish growth in foreign tourist arrivals has not impacted Hyatt Hotels, thanks to the surge in demand from domestic tourists

Hyatt Hotels, tier-ii, hotels, hotels of india, hyatt hotels corporation, hotel brands,, hospitality sector,marriott international, starwood hotels,coorg, goa, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Vadodara, Agra, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hya
(Photo: @Hyatt_India)
Roshni Shekhar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 9:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Social gatherings and events held at hotels have seen an exponential rise since the pandemic and to cater to that segment, Hyatt Hotels has launched a luxury venue in Mumbai.

Last week, Hyatt launched ‘The Grand Showroom’ which is a luxury venue customisable for events ranging from corporate parties, luxury weddings to high-profile occasions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


This venue is an addition to its existing property in the city — Grand Hyatt Mumbai. 

“There is a growing demand for opulent and customised event spaces in Mumbai, particularly in the luxury segment. The segment saw a 25 per cent increase in social events from the years 2022-2023 for the hotel,” Sunjae Sharma, managing director (MD), India and southwest Asia, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, told Business Standard in an interview.

Juniper Hotel owns the property where the event space has been built and this venue is right next to the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

Arun Saraf, chairman and MD, Juniper Hotels, expects the venue to generate Rs 45-50 crore in its first year of operations (2025) towards Grand Hyatt Mumbai’s revenue.

More From This Section

Prestige Estates to invest Rs 7,000 cr to develop township in Ghaziabad

44% of organisations see AI as key to competitive advantage: Report

Borosil Group expects to cross Rs 7,000-crore revenue mark in 4 years

Bissell re-enters Indian market after 6 years, aims for future growth

Expect pressure to ease from high natural rubber price in H2: CEAT MD & CEO


“We are contemplating adding this (The Grand Showroom) in Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru. Before The Grand Showroom, there was a shopping plaza in its place,” Saraf added.

Sharma expects events and banquets to see strong double-digit growth as the hotel’s wedding business grew by 200 per cent in 2023 compared with the pre-Covid numbers of 2019.

Sharma further said that the venue's (The Grand Showroom) operational model is based on collaboration, allowing for a flexible pricing structure for various events.

The sluggish growth in foreign tourist arrivals hasn't impacted Hyatt Hotels due to the surge in demand from domestic tourists.

“Key segments driving growth (for Hyatt Hotels) are domestic demand, weddings, and corporate travel,” Sharma said.

The RevPAR in (revenue per available room) in 2023 grew by 33 per cent and in 2024 by 13 per cent over a buoyant 2023, Sharma added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hyatt PE in India be taxed even if global entity earns losses: Delhi HC

Reliance Infra's shareholders approve fundraise of Rs 6,000 crore

2 labourers killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Ganderbal

Fresh formal hirings fell to a four month low in August, shows EPFO data

FMCG distributors write to CCI over unfair practices by quick commerce cos

Topics :Hyatt HotelsLuxury travelIndian companies

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story