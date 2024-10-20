Hyatt Hotels launches new luxury venue in Mumbai to boost banquet revenue

Social gatherings and events held at hotels have seen an exponential rise since the pandemic and to cater to that segment, Hyatt Hotels has launched a luxury venue in Mumbai.

Last week, Hyatt launched ‘The Grand Showroom’ which is a luxury venue customisable for events ranging from corporate parties, luxury weddings to high-profile occasions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This venue is an addition to its existing property in the city — Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

“There is a growing demand for opulent and customised event spaces in Mumbai, particularly in the luxury segment. The segment saw a 25 per cent increase in social events from the years 2022-2023 for the hotel,” Sunjae Sharma, managing director (MD), India and southwest Asia, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, told Business Standard in an interview.