Hyundai global boss pushes electric vehicle credentials in India visit

Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) is looking to aggressively mark its presence in India's electric vehicle segment through new models and the creation of new charging stations through Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and Kia India (Kia). Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, who is on a visit to India, urged the companies to deliver products that exceed customer expectations in a timely manner to achieve these growth goals.

The group is targeting to increase Kia’s market share from 6.7 per cent at present to 10 per cent in India in the near future. The group is focusing on strengthening its leadership in sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and expanding its electric vehicle (EV) line-up in India.

As part of its long-term strategy, Hyundai Motor will introduce five EV models by 2032 and expand the number of EV charging stations to 439 by 2027 by leveraging the strength of the company’s sales network, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. On the other hand, Kia will produce small EVs optimised for the local market from 2025 and will then gradually offer various EV models and Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs).

To boost this long-term strategy, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung is on a visit to India and visited Hyundai Motor India Engineering (HMIE) located in Hyderabad, the brand’s research and development hub in India, and the automobile plants in Chennai on Monday. He also discussed mid- to long-term growth strategy with local employees. On Tuesday, he met Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin and industries minister TRB Rajaa. In May, HMIL, the second largest carmaker in India, had announced plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in Tamil Nadu over 10 years to increase production volumes and introduce new EV models.

Kia is also planning to develop EV charging infrastructure. Through its ‘Kia 2.0 Strategy,’ the company aims to increase its market share in India from 6.7 per cent in the first half of this year to 10 per cent in the coming years. Kia plans to expand its vehicle range and more than double its sales network from the current 300.

The company statement noted Executive Chair Chung’s visit to India, which included a review of the strategic importance of India as a future mobility hub. He stressed that to establish a position as the first mover, it is crucial to deliver products that exceed customer expectations in a timely manner, and that HMIE should be a driving force for the Group’s growth in the Indian market.

HMIE plays a significant role in increasing sales in the Indian market and works closely with the Hyundai-Kia Namyang research and development centre in Korea to develop vehicles tailored for the Indian market. In addition to strengthening local R&D capabilities, HMIE will expand its role as a hub for future mobility research, including electrification, autonomous driving, and the development of voice recognition technology in local Indian languages. Construction of a new test facility began last year.

Hyundai Motor Group is now firmly established as the second largest automaker in the Indian market. Following last year's record-breaking sales of 807,067 units, the company has sold 502,821 units through July this year, up 8.8 per cent year-on-year. This year's sales target is 873,000 units, 8.2 per cent more than last year.

EV sales including Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembled units nearly doubled from a year earlier to 1,181 units. In the future, Hyundai and Kia plan to mass-produce EV volume models at Indian plants to significantly increase EV sales in the country. Production at the Indian plants has also increased. Cumulative production through July this year was 630,230 units, up 8.7 per cent from 580,049 units last year.