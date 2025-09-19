Hyundai Motor targets 60% EV sales by 2030, first India-specific EV planned

South Korean automobile major Hyundai Motor Company on Friday outlined its ambitious growth roadmap for 2030, under which electric vehicles will contribute around 60 per cent of its projected global sales of 5.55 million units. The company will roll out its first EV designed specifically for Indian drivers, supported by a localised supply chain.

The company said it is targeting 5.55 million global vehicle sales by 2030. Of this, electrified vehicles are expected to account for 60 per cent, or 3.3 million units, with growth led by North America, Europe and Korea. India is also part of the capacity expansion, with 1.2 million units to be added by 2030, including 250,000 units from the Pune multi-model export hub.

“In an industry facing unprecedented transformation, Hyundai is uniquely positioned to win through our unmatched combination of compelling products, manufacturing flexibility, technology leadership, outstanding dealer partners and global scale,” said José Muñoz, president and chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor Company. He was addressing the company’s first CEO Investor Day held outside Korea, in New York. The event presented Hyundai’s mid- to long-term strategy to investors and stakeholders, focusing on product expansion, manufacturing excellence and technological innovation. The company will expand its hybrid line-up to more than 18 models by 2030, including Genesis hybrids from 2026. The All-New Hyundai Palisade Hybrid will showcase next-generation TMED-II technology, promising better performance and fuel efficiency.

“We are delivering comprehensive electrified portfolios across all segments, localising production in key markets, and leveraging breakthrough technologies from software-defined vehicles to next-generation batteries. Our ability to adapt quickly, combined with the power of Hyundai Motor Group's over 50 affiliates and our unwavering commitment to customers, will enable us to continue unlocking tremendous value for our stakeholders. It is a great time to be with Hyundai,” Muñoz said. Hyundai said India will get its first EV designed specifically for local drivers, backed by a localised supply chain. Muñoz outlined the company’s transformation into a global mobility leader through strategic product expansion, breakthrough electrification technologies and software-defined capabilities.

In North America, Hyundai will launch its first mid-size pickup truck before 2030, targeting one of the largest industry segments. Since the Santa Cruz launch in 2021, the company has strengthened its brand presence, positioning itself to expand further in the US market. Hyundai’s EV strategy includes region-specific products. Its battery roadmap targets industry-leading improvements by 2027, including a 30 per cent cost reduction, 15 per cent higher energy density and 15 per cent shorter charging times. ALSO READ: Hindustan Copper, Oil India sign pact for critical mineral exploration The IONIQ 3 will cater to European mass-market customers with next-generation infotainment systems. In China, Hyundai will produce the Elexio SUV and a C-segment electric sedan, complementing its current EV line-up of IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 9.

From 2027, Hyundai will launch Extended Range EVs (EREVs) offering more than 600 miles (960 km) of range. Unlike conventional EREVs, Hyundai’s approach will use in-house high-performance batteries, delivering full EV performance with less than half the usual battery capacity, while reducing costs and eliminating range anxiety. The high-performance N line-up will grow to more than seven models by 2030, with global sales projected at over 100,000 units. The All-New IONIQ 6 N will feature three temperature optimisation modes and N sensory engagement technologies. In the commercial vehicle segment, Hyundai will expand in North America with XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks, Hyundai Translead trailers and plans for electrified large vans, supported by its existing production hubs.