Aaiji Group to invest ₹100 cr in affordable housing along Lothal-Dholera

Aaiji Group will invest Rs 100 crore to develop affordable residential and commercial spaces along the Lothal Dholera corridor in Gujarat over the next two years, a top company official said.
The initiative comes as the region experiences strong economic growth, supported by major tourism, heritage and industrial projects, Aaiji Group Managing Director Lalit Parihar said.
In the next two years, the Lothal - Dholera belt is projected to witness huge demand for residential apartments and commercial spaces, Parihar said.
Dholera is home to over 100 companies and landmark projects, including Tata Electronics' $ 10.9 billion semiconductor plant, creating significant employment opportunities, he added.
Our Rs 100 crore investment reflects our confidence in the corridor's potential and our commitment to deliver modern, high-quality developments for residents, businesses and investors, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app