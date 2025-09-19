ORB Energy teams up with Safal Group for large-scale solar in Kenya

Solar solutions provider Orb Energy on Friday announced its collaboration with Safal Group firm Mabati Rolling Mills to accelerate Kenya's green transition through large-scale solar adoption.

The collaboration underscores the vital role of solar power in helping energy-intensive industries reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring long-term energy security and cost competitiveness, Orb Energy founder and CEO Damian Miller said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Orb Energy, a solar energy solutions provider in India and Africa, has partnered with Safal Group firm Mabati Rolling Mills to accelerate Kenya's green transition through large-scale solar adoption.

As part of this partnership, Orb Energy has successfully installed a 2.9 MW rooftop solar system at Mabati Rolling Mills' (MRM) Mariakani facility which is one of the largest rooftop solar installations in Kenya, Miller said.