Home / Companies / News / ORB Energy teams up with Safal Group for large-scale solar in Kenya

ORB Energy teams up with Safal Group for large-scale solar in Kenya

According to the statement, the Orb Energy, a solar energy solutions provider in India and Africa, has partnered with Safal Group firm Mabati Rolling Mills to accelerate Kenya's green transition

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
The system will generate approximately 4,200 MWh of clean electricity annually, the company said. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Solar solutions provider Orb Energy on Friday announced its collaboration with Safal Group firm Mabati Rolling Mills to accelerate Kenya's green transition through large-scale solar adoption.

The collaboration underscores the vital role of solar power in helping energy-intensive industries reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring long-term energy security and cost competitiveness, Orb Energy founder and CEO Damian Miller said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Orb Energy, a solar energy solutions provider in India and Africa, has partnered with Safal Group firm Mabati Rolling Mills to accelerate Kenya's green transition through large-scale solar adoption.

As part of this partnership, Orb Energy has successfully installed a 2.9 MW rooftop solar system at Mabati Rolling Mills' (MRM) Mariakani facility which is one of the largest rooftop solar installations in Kenya, Miller said.

The system will generate approximately 4,200 MWh of clean electricity annually, the company said.

"This project withM is a milestone for Orb Energy in Kenya and a clear signal of how heavy industry can lead Africa's green transition," Miller said.

Albert Sigei, CEO ofM, said in the statement, "It will directly supportM's sustainability and corporate responsibility goals by generating over 4,200 MWh of clean energy annually, avoiding more than 200 tonnes of CO2 emissions, and saving substantial electricity costs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBI chargesheet on Anil Ambani has no business impact: R-Infra and R-Power

Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart to sell 350 cc motorcycle range

Flipkart Minutes to deliver Big Billion Days 2025 deals in just 10 minutes

Reliance Infra distances itself from CBI case on RCFL, RHFL, Anil Ambani

Metropolis Healthcare acquires Kolhapur-based pathlab chain for ₹17 crore

Topics :iron and steel industryEnergy firmssolar energy

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story