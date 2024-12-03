Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor joins hands with IITs on battery, electrification research

Hyundai Motor joins hands with IITs on battery, electrification research

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) plans to invest around $7 million over five years, from 2025 to 2029, to jointly conduct battery and electrification-related research with the four IIT universities

Hyundai
The Group plans to contribute to the establishment of an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in India. | File Photo: Shutterstock
BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday announced partnerships with three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to establish a collaborative research system in the fields of batteries and electrification.
 
The institutes include IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras.
 
The Hyundai Center of Excellence (CoE), which will be set up within IIT Delhi, will operate through sponsorships from Hyundai Motor Group. The primary objective of the Hyundai CoE is to take the lead in driving advancements in batteries and electrification, specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of the Indian market.
 
Hyundai Motor Group officials, along with IIT representatives, including Prof. Rangan Banerjee, director at IIT Delhi, dean Sachin C. Patwardhan at IIT Bombay and dean Manu Santhanam at IIT Madras, attended a ceremony at IIT Delhi where they signed an agreement for the joint establishment of the ‘Hyundai Motor Group-IIT Hyundai CoE.’
 
“We are delighted to join forces with IITs, a group of leading engineering universities renowned for its exceptional education and research,” said Naksup Sung, head of Hyundai Motor Group Research and Development (R&D) Planning & Coordination Center.
 
“We believe that Hyundai CoE will cultivate a strong network of talented individuals from India's academic landscape, driving innovation and future growth,” Sung said.

More From This Section

Mahindra names its new electric car BE 6E, and IndiGo decides to sue

TCS to modernise Bank of Bhutan's digital system, improve customer service

Godrej Properties raises Rs 6,000 cr via QIP for 'future development'

Tata Power Renewables Energy commissions 431 MW DC solar project in MP

Novo Nordisk India execs urge early Wegovy launch as rival Eli Lilly looms

 
Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) plans to invest around $7 million over five years, from 2025 to 2029, to jointly conduct battery and electrification-related research with the three IIT universities. The collaboration will expand into areas like software and hydrogen fuel cells.
 
The Group plans to contribute to the establishment of an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in India. This will be done in conjunction with various policies for expanding EV distribution, implemented by the Indian government. The collaboration will involve the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART), the only EV-related research institute in India, located within IIT Delhi.
 
The Hyundai CoE will not only conduct joint research on academic-industrial cooperation tasks, but also facilitate technical and human exchanges between battery and electrification experts from Korea and India. This will involve technical exchange meetings, special IIT lectures by Group battery and electrification experts, and operation of Korean visit training programmes. The Group plans to continue efforts for fostering talent and mid- to long-term employment.
 
These partnerships align with the Group's efforts to expand its presence in India, following the successful IPO of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL). The Group believes that Hyundai CoE will play a pivotal role in strengthening not only HMIL’s commitment to India, reflecting the shared vision of mutual growth and collaboration, but also capabilities for research on advanced technologies and development of India-specific products.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hyundai Motor India to set up 2 renewable energy plants at Chennai facility

Hyundai Motor Q2 result: Profit drops 16.5% to Rs 1,338 cr on weak demand

Hyundai Motor's Q3 operating profit falls 7%; misses analysts' estimates

Hyundai Motor India's shares decline 6% in debut after record IPO

Hyundai's historic India IPO signals new era for multinational listings

Topics :Hyundai MotorIIT DelhiElectric car batteryIIT Bombay

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story