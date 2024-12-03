Mahindra names its new electric car BE 6E, and IndiGo decides to sue

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has filed a trademark infringement suit against Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited in the Delhi High Court, objecting to the use of ‘6E’ in Mahindra’s upcoming electric car, Mahindra BE 6E, set to launch in February 2025, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The case, titled Interglobe Aviation Vs Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd, was presented before Justice Amit Bansal on Tuesday. However, the judge recused himself from hearing the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for 9 December.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing IndiGo, informed the court that Mahindra had initiated discussions with the airline to address the issue.

IndiGo’s claim over ‘6E’

IndiGo operates under the callsign “6E,” which is integral to its brand identity. The airline offers several passenger-centric services under this callsign, including 6E Prime, 6E Flex, and 6E Add-ons. IndiGo registered the trademark ‘6E Link’ in 2015 across multiple classes, such as:

• Class 9: Advertising services

• Class 35: Online and transport-related advertising

• Class 39: Airline transport services

• Class 16: Printed advertising materials

Mahindra’s trademark registration

Mahindra Electric recently received approval from the trademark registrar to register ‘BE 6E’ under Class 12, which covers a wide range of motor vehicles, excluding two-wheelers. IndiGo has challenged this registration, arguing that it could lead to consumer confusion and dilute its brand identity.

Legal proceedings

IndiGo’s legal team, comprising Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi and advocates Aditya Gupta, Mukul Kocchar, and Chhavi Tokas from Ira Law, has approached the Intellectual Property Division of the Delhi High Court for relief.

The court’s decision is likely to set a precedent for intellectual property disputes in India, particularly regarding the overlap of trademarks across different industries.