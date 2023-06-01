Home / Companies / News / Hyundai's May sales rises 16% to 59,601 units, domestic sales grew 14.91%

Hyundai's May sales rises 16% to 59,601 units, domestic sales grew 14.91%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported 16.26 per cent rise in total sales at 59,601 units in May as compared to the same month last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hyundai's May sales rises 16% to 59,601 units, domestic sales grew 14.91%

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported 16.26 per cent rise in total sales at 59,601 units in May as compared to the same month last year.

The company had posted a total sales of 51,263 units in May 2022, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew 14.91 per cent at 48,601 units as compared to 42,293 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Exports were at 11,000 units last month as against 8,970 units in the same period a year ago, up 22.63 per cent.

HMIL COO Tarun Garg said the company's double-digit sales growth in May was fuelled by its SUVs Creta and Venue. The recently launched all-new Verna sedan also received good response, he added.

Also Read

Hyundai Motor's total sales rise by 3.5% to 58,201 units in April

Hyundai Motor elevates senior management; Tarun Garg becomes COO

Hyundai Motor bolsters US presence with $5 billion EV battery venture

Hyundai Motor India to increase vehicle prices from January 2023

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors report best-ever wholesales in FY23

Reliance's operating performance to remain resilient over 2 years: S&P

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran

Pharma major Lupin receives approval from US FDA for diazepam rectal gel

Brookfield acquires controlling stake in CleanMax Solar for $360 million

Topics :Hyundai MotorsHyundai Motor results

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story