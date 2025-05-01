Hyundai sales dip 5% in April at 60,774 units, crosses 9 mn mark since 1996

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said its total sales declined 5 per cent year-on-year to 60,774 units in April.

The company's sales stood at 63,701 units in April last year.

The automaker said its domestic and export sales stood at 44,374 and 16,400 units, respectively, last month.

The company had sold 50,201 units in the domestic market and 13,500 units in overseas regions in April 2024.

The company has also crossed the 9 million cumulative sales mark in India since 1996, it added.

"While the domestic market continues to face headwinds on account of various macroeconomic factors, we continue to champion 'Make in India, Made for the World' emphasising the company's strong focus on exports," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

This has resulted in a robust 21.5 per cent year-on-year growth in export volumes in April 2025 and 16.2 per cent growth during January to April 2025, as compared to the same period in the previous year, he added.

"Overall, we remain dedicated to enhancing value for our customers as we gear up to commence operations at our new plant at Talegaon in Q4 of this calendar year," Garg stated.