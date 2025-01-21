Hyundai saves Rs 5,700 cr on forex; starts EV battery pack assembly in TN

Hyundai Motor India has achieved forex savings of approximately Rs 5,700 crore since 2019 by localizing over 1,200 components, including EV battery packs. The company’s efforts towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat have resulted in a localization rate of about 92 percent in India, according to a top company executive.

Hyundai also plans to strengthen its localised supplier network by adopting an indigenisation strategy for its upcoming manufacturing plant in Talegaon, Maharashtra, which is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of the current calendar year.

The company reiterated its commitment to ‘Make-in-India’ by showcasing its indigenisation efforts at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 through a dedicated localization zone. HMIL has achieved up to 92 percent localization in manufacturing through a strategic indigenization roadmap. Additionally, HMIL and Mobis India have commenced the local assembly of battery packs at a newly commissioned, state-of-the-art facility within HMIL’s Chennai manufacturing plant. Hyundai’s localization initiatives have resulted in forex savings of $672 million (Rs 5,678 crore) since 2019 and have created direct employment for over 1,400 people.

“HMIL’s indigenization efforts are fully aligned with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’ initiatives. Our localization strategy focuses on harnessing India’s rich resources, skilled workforce, and advanced engineering capabilities to develop world-class technology domestically. The commissioning of the HMIL and Mobis India Ltd battery pack assembly plant is a significant milestone in our localization and EV roadmap,” said Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer at HMIL. The Hyundai CRETA Electric became the first Hyundai EV manufactured in India with battery packs assembled at this plant.

To further enhance its localization efforts, HMIL collaborates with over 194 vendors for more than 1,238 parts at its Chennai manufacturing facility. The company and Mobis India Limited have launched operations at the state-of-the-art battery pack assembly plant located within HMIL’s Chennai facility. In phase 1, the plant has an annual assembly capacity of 75,000 battery packs and can assemble a range of battery types, including NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) and LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries. This plant will help optimize battery costs and streamline battery availability for Hyundai EVs produced in India.

HMIL is committed to building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ through a dedicated localization strategy that leverages India’s rich resources, skilled workforce, and engineering expertise. Through strategic partnerships with its supply chain, HMIL has achieved 100 percent localization for key components such as alternators, alloy wheels, disc brakes, catalytic converters, clutch assemblies, shark fin antennas, and reverse parking assist sensors (RPAS), among others. Additionally, high-tech parts like tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), panoramic sunroofs, inflators, oil coolers, and NOx sensors have been successfully localized for the first time in India.