Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Q3 results today: Tata Tech, IndiaMART among 32 to post earnings on Jan 21

Q3 results today: Tata Tech, IndiaMART among 32 to post earnings on Jan 21

Q3 FY25 company results, January 21: Tata Technologies, IndiaMART, South Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Dalmia Bharat will be releasing their earnings report for the Oct-Dec quarter today

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
BSE (Photo: Reuters)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Technologies, South Indian Bank, UCO Bank, and Dalmia Bharat, are scheduled to release their earnings reports for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25) on Tuesday. These results will shed light on their financial performance for the current fiscal year and will be closely watched by investors and market analysts alike.
 
A total of 32 firms will be releasing their earnings report for the third quarter today, this includes ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, PNB Housing Finance, and IndiaMART InterMES, among others.
 
The week beginning January 20 is a crucial one for the Indian stock market, with nearly 250 companies expected to report their quarterly earnings. Among the major firms set to announce their Q3 results are financial giants such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, along with consumer goods leader Hindustan Unilever (HUL), energy company BPCL, and IT services provider Coforge. Other notable companies include UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, YES Bank, JSW Steel, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, Persistent Systems, IndiGo, Dixon Technologies (India), IDBI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.
 

Zomato Q3 highlights

Food delivery and quick commerce platform Zomato, the prominent food delivery and quick commerce company, reported a significant 57 per cent per cent year-on-year decline in its quarterly profit after tax for Q3 FY25. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 59 crore, a sharp drop from Rs 138 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,170; Health, Pharma, Auto lead, Cons Dur, Bank weigh

Mobile, EMS growth fuels Dixon Technologies stellar Q3; analysts up targets

Markets Today: Trump; Zomato, Dixon, ICICI Pru Q3; Stallion India allotment

Paytm Q3 FY25 results: Losses narrow to Rs 208.3 cr, revenue declines 36%

Zomato Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 57% to Rs 59 cr, revenue rises 64%

Market review

Indian equity markets concluded the Monday's trading session on a positive note, with the benchmark BSE Sensex gaining 454 points, or 0.59 per cent, to close at 77,073.44. Similarly, the Nifty50 saw a rise of 141 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 23,344.75. The broader market indices also reflected positive momentum, with the Nifty Midcap100 up 0.91 per cent at 55,106.20 and the Nifty Smallcap100 gaining 1.09 per cent to end at 17,864.65.
 
The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 77,261.66 points, an increase of 0.24 per cent, and the Nifty50 rising 77.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,422.70.  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
Global market cues remain mixed, with US markets closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day. However, emerging markets, including India, have shown signs of volatility in the lead-up to the inauguration of US President Donald Trump's second term. Despite this, historical trends suggest that both US and Indian equities have tended to deliver positive returns in the 12 months following a presidential inauguration.
 

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 21

  1. Aditya Birla Renewables Limited
  2. Ashika Capital Limited
  3. Bacil Pharma Limited
  4. Cyient DLM Limited
  5. Dalmia Bharat Limited
  6. Eimco Elecon (India) Limited
  7. Eureka Industries Limited
  8. High Energy Batteries (India) Limited
  9. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
  10. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited
  11. Indbank Housing Limited
  12. The India Cements Limited
  13. IndiaMART InterMESH Limited
  14. Indoco Remedies Limited
  15. Jana Small Finance Bank Limited
  16. KEI Industries Limited
  17. Kinetic Finance Limited
  18. Manorama Industries Limited
  19. Nexus Surgical and Medicare Limited
  20. Onward Technologies Limited
  21. PMC Fincorp Limited
  22. PNB Housing Finance Limited
  23. Prime Securities Limited
  24. Rossari Biotech Limited
  25. SI Capital and Financial Services Limited
  26. The South Indian Bank Limited
  27. S Vartak Corporation Limited
  28. Tanla Platforms Limited
  29. Tata Technologies Limited
  30. UCO Bank
  31. V B Desai Financial Services Limited
  32. Z S A M Commerce Limited
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Energy challenges CERC order rejecting BESS project tariff discovery

PwC survey: India CEOs focus on hiring, threat of tech disruption

RBI eases norms for ARCs, streamlines borrower dues settlement process

Premium

At many companies, workers to take 500 years to match top exec's pay

Paytm to focus on merchant services in overseas foray as part of expansion

Topics :Stock MarketQ3 resultsBSESouth Indian BankTata TechnologiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story