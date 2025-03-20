Ibis plans expansion in key metros, focusing on greenfield projects

InterGlobe Hotels (IGH) and Accor, a French multinational hospitality company, plan to further expand their presence in key metro cities, primarily through greenfield projects.

JB Singh, president and chief executive officer (CEO), IGH, and Tejus Jose, director of operations, ibis hotels, in an interaction with Business Standard, explained that their priority is to densify their presence in large cities to cater to a vast base of micro markets within one city.

On Thursday, it added a fifth ibis hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, with 206 rooms, making Mumbai a major market in terms of revenue contribution.

The other cities apart from Mumbai where the company is looking to expand include Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, and even Goa. Singh also said that Maharashtra has been a very important market since the company’s inception. He added that they are in the process of rejuvenating the pipeline in the next few months. Jose said that after one to three years, ibis BKC Mumbai has the potential to contribute about 25 per cent of the city’s overall revenue. He also said that the expansion plan is capital-intensive, as very few brownfield projects in India match the global standards of the ibis brand.

InterGlobe Hotels is a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) and Accor Asia Pacific (AAPC), established in 2004 to develop a network of ibis hotels throughout India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. IGH currently has a portfolio of 23 hotels in India. In 2024, IGH’s topline grew by 14 per cent, and Singh expects similar growth this year. The ibis hotel brand typically caters to the business travel segment, and both Jose and Singh said that the peak season for the hotel usually starts from September or October till March (during the winter season). However, with the revival of the business travel segment, the hotel does not have significant variations in room rates and occupancy between the summer and winter seasons.