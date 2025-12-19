Home / Companies / News / IBM to skill 5 mn Indian youth in AI, cybersecurity and quantum by 2030

IBM to skill 5 mn Indian youth in AI, cybersecurity and quantum by 2030

The initiative is expected to support IBM's goal of creating a more equitable and future-ready workforce by expanding access to advanced digital skills and improving employability

IBM is also helping students at the school level by working with others to create an AI curriculum for senior secondary classes.(Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Dec 19 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
IBM on Friday announced the launch of a skilling programme aimed at training 5 million learners across India in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and quantum computing by 2030. The programme will be delivered through IBM SkillsBuild.
 
The initiative is expected to support IBM’s goal of creating a more equitable and future-ready workforce by expanding access to advanced digital skills and improving employability for both students and adult learners.
 
Commenting on the move, IBM Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said, “India possesses the talent and ambition to lead the world in AI and quantum. Fluency in frontier technologies will define economic competitiveness, scientific progress and societal transformation. Our commitment to skill five million people is an investment in that future. By democratising access to advanced skills, we are enabling the youth and students to build, innovate and accelerate India’s growth.”
 
According to the company, the skilling programme is a part of IBM’s plan to train 30 million people globally by 2030. "SkillsBuild is central to IBM’s mission to train 30 million people worldwide by 2030, with India as one of the biggest accelerators of that ambition," the company said.

IBM to partner with AICTE

Through this initiative, the company will expand AI and emerging technology education across schools, universities, and vocational and skilling ecosystems. It will also collaborate with institutions like All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to drive hands-on AI learning pathways and faculty enablement programs, curriculum integration, hackathons and internships.
 
The company is also helping students at the school level by working with others to create an AI curriculum for senior secondary classes. It is providing learning tools such as an AI Project Cookbook, a Teacher Handbook, and simple explainer modules. These programmes aim to teach students basic computer thinking and the responsible use of AI at an early stage. They also help teachers feel confident while teaching AI to large numbers of students.

What is IBM SkillsBuild?

IBM SkillsBuild is a free and easy-to-use learning programme that offers more than 1,000 courses in areas like AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing, cloud, data, sustainability, and job skills. The platform is meant for students, teachers, and institutions. The platform has over 16 million learners.

IBM India Skill India artifical intelligence

Dec 19 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

