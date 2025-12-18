Home / Companies / News / IndiGo top brass to fan out to rebuild systems after operational disruption

IndiGo top brass to fan out to rebuild systems after operational disruption

Before the crisis, the airline operated a total of 2,300 flights per day - about 2,000 domestic and about 300 international

IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and December 9. (Photo: Reuters)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
IndiGo’s top management, including chief executive officer Pieter Elbers, will travel across the airline’s network to meet employees, understand the challenges they faced during the recent operational disruption, and gather feedback as part of efforts to rebuild and strengthen systems, Elbers said on Thursday.
 
He added that large airlines in other parts of the world have faced similar disruptions in the past, and lessons from those episodes would be factored in as IndiGo undertakes a comprehensive root-cause analysis and works to improve resilience.
 
IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and December 9. The meltdown was triggered by the airline’s inability to manage its pilot duty roster after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fully implemented new, stricter rest and duty regulations last month, which increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the hours pilots can fly at night.
 
Before the crisis, the airline operated a total of 2,300 flights per day — about 2,000 domestic and about 300 international.
 
Elbers, in his video message to employees, said: “On December 9, I shared about stabilisation of IndiGo’s operations. After that, we have restored our network to 2,200 flights today. Given our scale and complexity, recovering from such a situation in a short time is a testament to our teamwork and the strength of our operating principles. Now, we focus on three things: resilience, root cause analysis and rebuilding.”
 
Elaborating on “resilience”, he said: “Bad weather/IROPS (irregular operations due to fog) season started this week and the focus is to solidify operations and do our level best to keep them stable and minimise the impact of external factors on our operations and customers. It’s always a challenging period for us.”
 
On “root cause analysis”, he said: “What we witnessed seems to be a compounding effect of several factors. Everyone wants answers. Speculations are circulating, but I encourage everyone to please stay calm, focus on your professional responsibilities and avoid engaging in such speculations.”
 
“We need a full-scale analysis first. An external aviation expert has been appointed by the airline’s board to conduct a comprehensive root-cause analysis. Similar disruptions occurred in other parts of the world with large airlines. While every crisis is unique, lessons from others will also help us, strengthening our systems,” the CEO added.
 
Elbers was referring to the board’s decision on December 12 to appoint aviation veteran John Illson, who heads Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, to conduct an independent expert review of the recent operational disruption.
 
On the third focus area of “rebuilding”, the CEO said: “Next to the root cause analysis, the leadership team — including myself — will travel across the network to meet you, understand the challenges you faced during this difficult time, and seek your feedback.”
 
Elbers stated that the combination of root-cause analysis and employees’ inputs will help the management in rebuilding the airline that is “stronger and better”.
 
He mentioned that what happened during those three days of disruption should not define what employees have collectively built over the last 19 years. “In 2006, we started with one aircraft… Today, we are 65,000 proud colleagues and in these 19 years, 850 million customers chose to fly with us,” he added.
 
On December 9, the DGCA asked the airline to cut 10 per cent of its domestic flights for the entire winter season to help stabilise operations at the crisis-hit airline. These cancellations have been done on high-frequency routes within India, and not on the 600-odd domestic routes where IndiGo is the sole operator.
 

Topics :Company NewsAviation NewsIndiGo AirlinesInterGlobe AviationDGCA

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

