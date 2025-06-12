ICICI commits ₹550 cr for Tata Memorial's cancer care centre in Vizag

ICICI Bank will collaborate with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to construct an eight-storied building at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) in Visakhapatnam to “serve” 3,000 patients annually, said the lender on Thursday.

The bank has committed more than Rs 550 crore for the building that will spread over 3.9 lakh square feet and have the latest in medical technology.

ICICI Foundation Block for Child and Blood Cancer will serve 3,000 patients annually at HBCHRC, which has a capacity of 6,200 patients. Designed as one of the largest specialised cancer facilities in India, the new building will house over 215 beds. It is expected to be completed by 2027, subject to necessary approvals. ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the CSR arm of ICICI Bank, will oversee its implementation.