ICICI commits ₹550 cr for Tata Memorial's cancer care centre in Vizag

ICICI Bank and Tata Memorial Centre launch advanced cancer block treat 3,000 patients annually

ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank’s commitment of Rs 550 crore for the Visakhapatnam hospital is part of the expanded contribution of ₹1,800 crore. (Photo: Reuters)
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
ICICI Bank will collaborate with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to construct an eight-storied building at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) in Visakhapatnam to “serve” 3,000 patients annually, said the lender on Thursday.
 
The bank has committed more than Rs 550 crore for the building that will spread over 3.9 lakh square feet and have the latest in medical technology.
 
ICICI Foundation Block for Child and Blood Cancer will serve 3,000 patients annually at HBCHRC, which has a capacity of 6,200 patients. Designed as one of the largest specialised cancer facilities in India, the new building will house over 215 beds. It is expected to be completed by 2027, subject to necessary approvals. ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the CSR arm of ICICI Bank, will oversee its implementation. 
 
The foundation stone was unveiled by Pradeep Kumar Sinha, chairman of ICICI Bank. Sandeep Batra, executive director of ICICI Bank, and Sudeep Gupta, director of Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai, attended the event.
 
“We are honoured to partner with TMC in a mission towards cancer care, that aligns with our philosophy of strengthening critical health care infrastructure in the country. This project reflects our commitment to enabling accessible and high-quality medical care for individuals in need,” said Sinha.,
 
Batra said: “Two years ago, we announced our partnership with TMC by committing Rs 1,200 crore to set up three new blocks at its centres in Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, and New Chandigarh. Recognising TMC’s latest requirements, we are pleased to enhance our commitment to ₹1,800 crore.” 
 
Umesh Mahantshetty, director of HBCHRC, said: “We are grateful to ICICI Foundation for their generous donation, which will significantly contribute to the advancement of cancer treatment and research. The partnership with ICICI Foundation is a testament to the collective efforts of our institutions in providing top-notch care and improving cancer outcomes for patients across the country.”
 
“At HBCHRC Visakhapatnam currently, we have been registering approximately 200 new paediatric cancer and 350-400 haematolymphoid cancer patients every year in the past three years. With the new block added, we will be able to augment the existing services substantially including expansion of bone marrow transplant programme and also initiate immunotherapy,” said Girish Chinnaswamy, professor and head, paediatric oncology, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.
 
ICICI Bank’s commitment of Rs 550 crore for the Visakhapatnam hospital is part of the expanded contribution of ₹1,800 crore.
   

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

